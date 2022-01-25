From 50's Pin-Up To 80's Punk - Will I Feel As Glam? | TRANSFORMED

BIANCA Blakney is famous for her 1950's pin-up dresses and bright red lipstick, so how will she react when she’s transformed into an '80's style punk?

Since 2017, Bianca, a Canadian social media personality and cosplayer, has gained notoriety on TikTok for her vintage look, drawing inspiration from old Hollywood movies and Marilyn Monroe.

On her style, Bianca told Truly: “I like to feel glamorous, it makes me feel like a princess.” Bianca’s striking look often attracts attention, however, a common misconception is that she has the values of the era when that’s simply not the case: “I just like it for the fashion!” Transforming into an '80's punk will be a big change for Bianca from a fashion point of view.

“I like the era because they have a lot of sci-fi movies,” however in terms of the style, Bianca isn’t so sure: “It’s very different for me, it's not stuff I’d usually wear!”