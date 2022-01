BE VERY VERY CAREFUL IF YOU HOLD BITCOIN RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!!! BTC Price Prediction Analysis

This Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency trading analysis applies to various exchanges, including Bybit and Binance.

Tackling questions like if Bitcoin can reach all time highs again or how low BTC will crash.

Things like the lightning network have provided huge improvements for BTC and while it is true that others like Roger Ver with Bitcoin Cash (bcash) may disagree, I do see these blockchain technology innovations to be very bullish fundamental signs for the space.