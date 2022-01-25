Middlesex Cricket chair claims black people prefer other sports

Middlesex County Cricket Club chair Mike O'Farrell answered questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons about the lack of diversity in cricket on Tuesday.

During his evidence, he claimed that football and rugby are "much more attractive to the African-Caribbean community" and the South Asian community "prefer to go into other educational fields"; comments that went unchallenged by members of the committee.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn