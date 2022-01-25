Legendary musician Bob Dylan has sold his master recordings to Sony Music Entertainmen

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has sold his master recordings to Sony Music Entertainment in a deal thought to be worth around $200 million.
The deal covers the rights to all of Dylan's albums, as well as "multiple future new releases".