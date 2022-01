Labour: Police party investigation poses 'moral question'

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the police investigation into potentially lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street poses a "moral question" for Boris Johnson.

She argues he has "degraded" the office of prime minister, is "distracting" from serious current issues and "needs to go now".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn