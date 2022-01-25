Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Down Her Best On-Screen Looks, from "Dickinson" to "Hawkeye"

Hailee Steinfeld breaks down her favorite wardrobes and costumes from some of her most iconic on-screen characters.

She recounts high anxiety moments on set with delicate vintage clothes and how impressed she has been with the evolution of her character's wardrobe in "Dickinson." Steinfeld also explains how powerful her first on-set wardrobe made her feel and why her costume from "Hawkeye" is one of the most comfortable outfits she's ever worn.

From "True Grit" to "Bumblebee," Steinfeld shares which characters and wardrobes have been some of the most memorable from her career.

See Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye on Disney+ and Dickinson on Apple TV+ now streaming!