Australian Open reverses ban on Peng Shuai t-shirts

Australian Open tennis organizers have reversed their ban on fans wearing t-shirts to support Chinese player Peng Shuai following a widespread backlash.
Australian Open tennis organizers have reversed their ban on fans wearing t-shirts to support Chinese player Peng Shuai following a widespread backlash.
A crackdown on spectators wearing T-shirts in support of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the Australian Open has been..
The Australian Open organiser has bowed to public pressure to allow attendees to wear the T-shirts that raise concerns over the..