Australian Open: Fans allowed to wear 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts after backlash

The about-turn followed a video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove T-shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park.
The about-turn followed a video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove T-shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park.
Australian Open tennis organizers have reversed their ban on fans wearing t-shirts to support Chinese player Peng Shuai following a..
The Australian Open organiser has bowed to public pressure to allow attendees to wear the T-shirts that raise concerns over the..