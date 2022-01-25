U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise...!!!

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.!!
US President Joe Biden has declared unity among Western powers after crisis talks with European leaders on deterring Russia from an..
The US Department of Defense in Washington said about 8,500 American troops were put on heightened alert and were awaiting orders..