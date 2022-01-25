National United Orchestra - I Am Australian

A tribute to Australia Day, the National United Orchestra presents another amazing project followed on from our premier project, 'Lean on Me'.

'I am Australian' is considered by many Australians as the 'unofficial anthem' as it perfectly describes how we became, and continue to be 'one' as a nation.

Apologies is some of the clips lag.

Again, it was an incredibly difficult project to get right and we tried our best!

From all of us here at the National United Orchestra, we hope you have a fantastic Australia Day!