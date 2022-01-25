SAT College Admission Test Will Go Digital Starting in 2024

The College Board announced the changes on Jan.

25.

.

The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant, Priscilla Rodriguez, College Board VP, via 'The Washington Post'.

We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible, Priscilla Rodriguez, College Board VP, via 'The Washington Post'.

While the SAT test will be online, it will continue to be administered in a proctored location.

Standardized testing for college admissions has been controversial for some time.

Access to test taking has been restricted during the COVID pandemic leading universities to suspend test requirements in recent years.

Some major universities, such as USC, have even announced that admissions decisions will no longer be based on SAT or ACT scores.

Admission officials at Arizona State University lauded the College Board's decision to digitize the SAT test.

It’s about time, Kent Hopkins, Arizona State University VP, via 'The Washington Post'.

The test will be easier for students to take.

It will be easier for test-site coordinators.

I’m looking forward to seeing better access to taking the test, Kent Hopkins, Arizona State University VP, via 'The Washington Post'.

Officials that oversee the ACT test say that it will also likely move to an online format.

Critics of both tests say that making the test digital does not solve their inherent unfairness.

Shifting an unnecessary, biased, coachable, and poorly predictive multiple-choice exam that few schools currently require from pencil-and-paper delivery to an electronic format ... , Bob Schaeffer, FairTest: National Center for Fair & Open Testing, via 'The Washington Post'.

... does not magically transform it into a more accurate, fairer or valid tool for assessing college readiness, Bob Schaeffer, FairTest: National Center for Fair & Open Testing, via 'The Washington Post'