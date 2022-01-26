Dollar Tree New Year's eve appetizer-glazed meatballs

These delicious glazed meatballs are worthy of any New Year's eve party!

Made exclusively with dollar tree ingredients, they are as affordable as they are delicious!

All you will need is 2pkgs of frozen meatballs(from dollar tree), 12oz bbq sauce(my dollar tree usually has kraft bbq sauce) and 12oz grape jelly.

Dump both pkgs frozen meatballs into a large pot or dutch oven.

Pour 12oz bbq sauce over the frozen meatballs.

Pour the grape jelly over the bbq sauce and frozen meatballs.

Heat on medium heat until boiling, stirring occasionally.

Once sauce is at a rolling boil, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20 mins, occasionally stirring meatballs and turning them to achieve a uniform coating.

After 20mins, turn off heat and let cool at least another 20mins for sauce to thicken into a glaze.

Serve on toothpicks as an appetizer, over rice as a main dish, on a hoagie or hot dog roll.

You will also have plenty of glaze left to use on rice, or hoagie or hot dog roll or whatever you want.

These are beautiful, festive, and very delicious!

Perfect for any New Year's eve party, tailgating party or any party!

Enjoy!

Happy New Year!