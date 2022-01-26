Former Bengal CM & CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award | Oneindia News

Today, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee said he was not aware that he had been named for the Padma Bhushan and that he would reject it if it were so.
#BuddhadebBhattacharjee #PadmaAwards #CPM
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday declined the Padma Bhushan soon after the Centre named him among the recipients..