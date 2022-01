Wagah-Attari border like celebrations in Rajasthan | OneIndia News

Tourists visiting the Indo-Pak border districts, Jaisalmer and Bikaner in Rajasthan will soon be able to watch the Wagah-Attari border like a beating retreat without the participation of Pakistani soldiers.

The initiative will start from next month.

#wagahborder #wagahattariborder #indianarmy #jaisalmer #rajasthan #beatingtheretreat