This Week in Pop Culture: January 10 - 2 More Sad Passings! Woke Reboot! G4 Train Wreck! And More!

For the week of January 10, 2021, we cover the passing of Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier, Damn Wayans, Jr.'s unasked-for, woke reboot of The Honeymooners, Froskurinn Beiber's G4 Meltdown, Ricky Gervais being based as fuck (as usual), & a further development in the Alec Baldwin Saga!