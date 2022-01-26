Emergency Meeting by US Embassy for Ukraine & Russia war

This is the last minute meeting the US embassy organized for US citizens in Ukraine AFTER already evacuating their own families (like Afghanistan).

They promised to answer questions, but read their same talking points and wasted citizens' time.

They provided almost no help.

Again Americans are being abandoned.

They also used government trolls to try and control criticism without disclosing the people commenting worked for the US government.

US citizens erupted in anger in the webchat.

The full webchat is here and you can see this was a rigged show; they refused to answer questions.