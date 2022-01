Novak Djokovic Expelled from Australia. Was it Truly about Health or Politics?

Looks like the Morrison’s Gov wants to score political points at the expense the World #1 Tennis player, Novack Djokovic!

The immigration minister has cancelled Novack’s visa; thus, expelled from the country.

The ground for his expulsion is that his presence in Australia might be a risk to the health, safety or good order of Australia and the cancellation of his visa is in the public interest.

Was it truly about health?

Or playing politics with the Pandemic?

You decide!!!