New Study Shows Peanut Allergy Treatment Works for Toddlers

ABC News reports a peanut allergy treatment used for children ages four and older may be safe for toddlers as well.

The study, conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added powder containing peanuts into the diet of young children.

Researchers found that over time, the majority of their subjects became desensitized to their peanut allergy.

According to ABC News, nearly 2% of children in the United States are allergic to peanuts.

The study found that as far as treating a peanut allergy in children, the younger they are, the more likely they are to attain full remission.

This suggests that if we do start treatment younger, Dr. Lisa Wheatley, Section Chief at the NIAID Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation, via ABC News.

... there is a potential to help some children become non-allergic.

Researchers say children who had a history of severe allergic reactions weren't involved in the study.

The study's findings offer hope for parents of children who are allergic to peanuts.

Experts caution: feeding peanuts to a child with a known allergy could have serious adverse effects; such actions are only to be performed by a licensed physician