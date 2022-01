Joe Biden Stops For Ice Cream As World Falls Apart | Pelosi to Run for 19th Term | Ep 325

Trump is saying he will be the 47th President and Nancy Pelosi announced that she has changed her mind and will seek re-election in an effort to serve for what would be a 19th term.

Meanwhile, as the border is being overrun in the US and a potential European and/or world war is on the brink, Joe Biden decided an ice cream stop was long overdue.

Plus, Drew gets to several other headlines and takes questions and comments from the audience.