Elton John’s Life in Looks Proves He’s Always Had a Flair for Style

See which flamboyant look is his all-time favorite in Vogue’s new video.Director + Director of Photography: Luke SpencerEditor: Daniel PolerSupervising Producer: Jordin RocchiProducer, On-set: Benjamin WhitleyManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchDirector, Creative Development, Vogue: Anna Page Nadin1st AC: Kim JureviciusGaffer: Sam CrookAudio: Joe HarrisSet Designer: Anousha PayneSet Designer Assistant: Felicity DavisDirector, Video Talent: Lauren MendozaSenior Talent Manager: Tara BurkeProduction Manager: Emma GilProduction Coordinator: Kit FogartyPost Production Manager: Marco GlinbizziSenior Director, Production Management: Jessica SchierVP, Digital Video Programming and Development,Vogue (English Language): Joe PickardDirector of Content, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes