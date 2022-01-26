Mattel Wins Back Disney Princess Toy License, While Hasbro Keeps ‘Star Wars’

In 2016, Mattel lost its license to make Disney princess toys to rival Hasbro.

But on Jan.

26, Mattel announced it has recouped the license and will start selling new Disney toys in 2023.

The group that handles its Barbie franchise will manage the new endeavor.

Mattel said the new deal will enhance its offerings for the 'Toy Story,' 'Cars' and 'Lightyear' franchises as well.

As the worldwide leader in dolls, we look forward to bringing our unique Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product and marketing expertise, Richard Dickson, Mattel President and Chief Operating Officer, via statement.

Also on Jan.

26, Hasbro announced it had renewed its licensing deal for the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The company also signed a new agreement enabling products to be made based on the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.

'Indiana Jones' items are also slated to hit shelves in 2023.

