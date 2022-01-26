Psaki ANGRY That Someone Would Dare Question If Build Back Better Is Paid For

We just don't believe her.
5 Signs of Passive Aggressive Communications
People are being passive-aggressive when they use indirect communications that have to be analyzed to figure out the meaning. Most..
Rumble
We just don't believe her.
People are being passive-aggressive when they use indirect communications that have to be analyzed to figure out the meaning. Most..
A judge in Benton County, Arkansas, has received a letter of censure for his angry reaction after finding that someone had parked..