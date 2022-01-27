Accidents Accumulate as Biden Ramps Up Hostile Naval Activity Near China

In this clip from COI #222, Kyle Anzalone and Connor Freeman detail military and political escalations with Beijing.

In a move sure to anger the Chinese, Taipei’s Vice President is visiting the U.S. soon.

The Seventh Fleet is carrying out war drills with dual aircraft carrier strike groups in the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea.

An F-35 recently crash landed on the USS Carl Vinson’s deck during the provocative South China Sea exercise.

In response to a U.S. destroyer’s recent FONOP in the region, China’s military is demanding an end to these frequent hostile maneuvers.