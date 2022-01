Weekend Curfew in Delhi lifted, Movie halls and Restaurants to have 50 percent seating|Oneindia News

As the cases in the national capital Delhi are on a decline, the DDMA has decided to lift the weekend curfew.

Apart from that, the odd-even curbs on the markets have also been lifted and the movie halls and restaurants have been allowed the dine-in facility with 50 percent seating #DelhiWeekendCurfew #DelhiLockdown #DelhiCovid