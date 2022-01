Labour: Leaked email shows you can't believe a word PM says

Shadow Housing and Communities Secretary says it is "becoming clear" that Boris Johnson "has not told the truth" about an evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after a leaked email suggests he authorised it having previously denied involvement.

She adds you "cannot believe a word" the prime minister says and he is not showing the public "respect".

Report by Edwardst.

