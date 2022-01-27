Fauci recommends 3 injections for children under 4 years!😳
Fauci recommends 3 injections for children under 4 years!😳

Globalist medicine man Fauci is recommending that children under 4 years of age be vaccinated with 3 injections in the United States!

One day..

When all is revealed Fauci be remembered as Americas most prolific murderer...