Microsoft To Launch Cross-Platform Email Client Codenamed Project Monarch

'The Independent' reports that Microsoft is planning to launch a new email client to replace Outlook on Windows PC.

The new tool is expected to support cross-platform email, working across Windows, macOS and the web.

Currently, Microsoft has separate versions of its email client for each platform.

According to 'The Independent,' the new client, reportedly referred to internally as Project Monarch, should be similar to Outlook on the web.

It would also reportedly update the current calendar app.

'The Independent' suggests that the program could be included in the One Outlook app and be available as soon as March or April of 2022.

A general launch is expected in the fall of 2022.

According to ZDNet, the project has been tested internally at Microsoft for months.

'The Independent' reports that the new email client is just one of many updates Microsoft has been making to its apps.

On January 26, Microsoft's Panos Panay released a blog post detailing some of the other updates on the way, including: .

Taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player, Panos Panay, Microsoft Chief Product Officer, blog post, via 'The Independent'