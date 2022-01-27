Kanye West Reveals Release Date for His New Album, 'Donda 2'

On January 27, Kanye West officially announced his next album, 'Donda 2.'

The follow-up to last year's 'Donda' has a release date of February 22, 2022.

According to Kanye's Instagram post, the album will be executive produced by Future.

The post included an image of Kanye's childhood home in flames, emblazoned with the date "2 22 22.".

The original album, named after Kanye's late mother, Dr. Donda West, dropped last August.

'Donda' , featured 27 songs, including:.

"Jail, Pt.

2" featuring , Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and Francis and the Lights.

"Off the Grid" featuring , Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, .

And "Praise God" featuring , Travis Scott and Baby Keem.

There is still reportedly no word on what big names might appear on 'Donda 2.'

'XXL' suggests that "Eazy," which was just released with The Game, might make it on the new album.

.

The song was produced by , Mike Dean, Hit-Boy, Big Duke, DJ Premier and Cash Jones.

.

In the song, Kanye reportedly takes aim at comedian Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

