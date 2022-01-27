Episode 34 - 10 Reasons You Need the Holy Spirit

This week we wrap up our mini study we have been going through on the Holy Spirit.

We have talked about how the Holy Spirit is a person and different types of tongues the Holy Spirit will gift to us.

As we wrap this up there is no better way to do that than to explain why you would benefit to have the Holy Spirit in your life.

Please subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

You can go to www.connectingthegap.net and listen to all my podcasts.

You can also get my YouTube channel link and subscribe to my blog there as well.

Next week we start a new study on Prophecies in The Bible.