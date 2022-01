GoFundMe Holding $5 Million For Canadian Truckers | Quebec BANS Unvaccinated From Walmart & Costco

The "Truckers For Freedom" convoy is converging on the nation's capital of Ottawa this Saturday, January 29th, yet Trudeau or his Government has yet to say a single word about the 1,000's of trucks and supporters on their way.

Considering not that long ago he was balls out for truckers, it's a funny turn of events.

Not really, but it's another case of "hero today, dead to us tomorrow."