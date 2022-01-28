The Nigel MacLean Podcast - Nicholas Pereira - Episode #2

Watch as me and Politician, PPC member Nicholas Pereira dive deep into politics as I ask him about his personal motives and the PPC's motives, what their goals are to improve society, etc..

We touch on a little bit of everything.

This is just the first Nicholas will be back again so we can tackle more subjects and topics about many things in politics, I hope you all enjoy it!

