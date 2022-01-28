Russia does not want war with Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia on Friday sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with U.S. security proposals and reiterated that it does not want war over Ukraine.
Russia on Friday sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with U.S. security proposals and reiterated that it does not want war over Ukraine.
Watch VideoThe U.S. rejection of Russia's main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left "little ground for optimism," the..
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..