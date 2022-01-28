Parents jailed for 'despicable' abuse of eight-week-old

The parents of eight-week-old Amina-Faye, who died with more than 60 broken bones, have been jailed for their "monstrous crimes" after a hearing at Inner London Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Melanie Pressley, who led the case, said: "In eight weeks of life, Amina suffered an unimaginable number of injuries.

The trauma she endured in her short life is impossible to comprehend.

Her injuries are a catalogue of the most despicable abuse." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn