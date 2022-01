Thursday Night Emergency Broadcast: Elon Musk Declares War On COVID Tyranny

On this Thursday January 27th Emergency broadcast Alex Jones covers Biden's Wag the Dog provocation of Russia, the ongoing war on children with locks-downs masks and vaccines and how Elon Musk now seems to be fighting for the people against COVID Tyranny.

