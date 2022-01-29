Best Funny Animal Videos of the year (2022), funniest animals ever. relax with cute ᴀɴɪᴍᴀʟꜱ.

2021 comedy,2021 funny,2021 funny compilation,2021 funny videos episode 2021,2021 new funny videos,2022 best funny video,2022 new comedy video,afv funniest videos,afv funny videos,afv videos,aman fun tv,americas funniest home videos,americas funniest videos,bad day 2021,best fails 2021,best fun video clip,best funny,best funny comedy,bihari funny dhamaka,bindas fun masti,comedy funny video,comedy videos,comedy videos 2021,comedy videos in hindi,comedy videos in india,cute animals,desi comedy,fail videos,fails of the week,funniest video,funny animal videos,funny animals,funny animals life,funny cat videos,funny dabang,funny day,funny days,funny dog,funny dogs,funny fails 2021,funny video,funny video 2022,funny videos,funny videos 2021,funny videos 2022,hit comedy videos,hit comedy videos 2021,hit funny video,indian new funny,new comedy video,new funny comedy,new funny comedy videos,new funny video,new very funny videos,new videos,tiktok,try not to laugh,try not to laugh challenge,tui tui funny video,very funny village boys,video funny jocks