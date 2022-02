RT talks about Sputnik V jab's efficacy against Omicron, with Dr Cecil Czerkinsky

A Russian-Italian study on the Sputnik V vaccine conducted earlier this month has found Russia's vaccine was roughly twice as effective against the Omicron strain in comparison to Pfizer's shot.

RT welcomes Cecil Czerkinsky, Research Director at the French National Institutes of Health and Medical Research, to discuss the recent study, delays in Sputnik V approval by the WHO, and more.