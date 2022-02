Painting Diecast Cars - Dukes Of Hazzard - ETRL Sheriff Car Restoration

In today's resurrection we did a Restoration on an ERTL Bonneville Patrol car from the Dukes of Hazzard set released in the mid 90's.

I wanted to do more experimenting with Gold Leafing so we did the badges on the doors with gold first!