Joe Biden vows to select a woman Vice President and appoint a black woman on the Supreme Court

JOE Biden committed to picking a woman as his running mate during a heated Democratic debate on Sunday with rival Bernie Sanders.

The candidates went head-to-head in Washington, DC, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the US.

Kicking off the event, Biden and Sanders enjoyed an elbow bump as they greeted each other.

When asked about a possible vice president, Biden said he will pick a woman to serve alongside him.

Biden also reiterated his intent to appoint the first African American woman to the Supreme Court.