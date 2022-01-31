Joe Rogan Fights Back in Response to Neil Young Spotify Controversy | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan’s statement on the Neil Young Spotify controversy, Bill Maher’s continuing attacks on Democrats, Justin Trudeau fleeing from the “freedom convoy”, and Lindsey Graham caving to identity politics.

First, Dave shares a clip of Joe Rogan responding to the controversy surrounding Neil Young and Joni Mitchell leaving Spotify over accusations that he is spreading COVID misinformation.

More people and organizations like Prince Harry and the World Health Organization are encouraging the Spotify censor Rogan.

Spotify has just announced it will put disclaimers on certain episodes, but will they continue to support Rogan or cave to calls for censorship?

Next, a clip from Real Time with Bill Maher where Maher doubles down on his criticisms of woke democrats and the woke left.

Whether it’s COVID restrictions, pregnant man emojis or gender neutral toy aisles, Maher seems to finally get that there is no area of life that Democrats don’t think that more laws, regulations and restrictions are needed.

In Ottawa Canada the freedom truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates arrived to massive crowds and celebrations.

Justin Trudeau was evacuated from the area due to safety concerns.

Dave shares a clip of Rebel News’ Ezra Levant giving a speech to massive crowds in the capital.

Finally, Lindsey Graham announced that he supports Joe Biden’s deciding to only pick a black woman as a Supreme Court nominee.

Are Republicans giving into the identity politics game?