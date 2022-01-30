The Connie Bryan Show: History of the Globalists Agenda Part Nine

On this especially eye-opening episode in our series on the globalists 'new world order' agenda, Connie begins stressing the importance of 'We the People' separating from the corrupt corporate monopoly system that is the REAL VIRUS, and that has turned America into 'The United Corporations of America'...Connie details the massive corruption behind the Koch Bros funded ‘Citizens United’ which actually was designed by corporate monopolies to destroy citizens control of our elected reps.

Then Connie introduces her viewers to the declassified CIA document, 'Operation Northwoods', and President Kennedy's warning about this shadow government not long before he was assassinated, to demonstrate just how deadly and corrupt this globalist agenda is.

