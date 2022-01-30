Labour: Government is ‘out of energy and out of ideas’

Labour’s Lisa Nandy has urged Boris Johnson to “do the honourable thing for once” and resign over the various investigations into Downing Street party allegations.

The shadow housing secretary said: “What it shows is a government that is out of energy, out of ideas and is completely taking its eye off what is happening to many people across the country.

The prime minister could end this farcical situation now.” Report by Buseld.

