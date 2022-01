Neil Young Being an Omega Sped Over Joe Rogan as Dana White Blasts His Critics as "Whining Pu$$ies"

Neil Young is threatening Spotify, again, over what he perceives as mEdIcAl MiSiNfOrMaTiOn on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Joining several luminaries such as a Science Teacher, several nurses and a veterinarian in decrying Spotify in having the audacity to air such terrible things from the guy who literally developed the fundamental technology in the vaccines.

But whatever, take your shitty music and go home Neil, no one cares.