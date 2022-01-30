Brussels. What really happened?

On January 23, 2022, half a million people came out in Brussels (Belgium, the capital of the EU) to demonstrate against mandatory QR codes and vaccinations against Covid-19.

A beautiful, massive, colorful and peaceful protest was spoiled by Antifa, the police, the military and the media.

This short film shows evidence of fraud and overturning of the rally in order to expose the protesters as narrow-minded anti-vaxxers, criminals, vandals and aggressors.

This always happens when a lot of people take to the streets, and dictators do not want to lose power