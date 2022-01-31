THERAPY DOGS Movie

THERAPY DOGS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THERAPY DOGS follows Ethan and his best friend Justin, who are students trying to make sense of their high school existence.

In what will be the last chapter of their teenage lives and the beginning of adulthood beyond, they decide to make the ultimate senior video in their search for answers.

Exploring teenage suburbia in a no-brakes adventure, questions arise whether there’s more to their lives than simply growing up.

A headstrong and experimental feature, THERAPY DOGS is more than a coming-of-age film, it’s a time capsule for the rebellious.

For the ones that pushed the boundaries when deciding to leave their childhood behind.