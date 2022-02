Storms Malik and Corrie hit Scotland and north-east England

Thousands of home in parts of Scotland and north-east England have been left without power after they were hit by two storms over the weekend.

Two people were killed by falling trees as Storm Corrie and Storm Malik swept in, causing travel chaos.

Report by Edwardst.

