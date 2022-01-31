BEST ARTICE EVER about Grace Tame Feminism’s embarrassing fall from ‘Grace’

Lillian Andrews has written an article about the Australian of the Year Grace Tame.

It really shows the truth about Feminism and the lies that Feminists tell.

Grace Tame for her first 364 days as the Australian of the Year/Professional Victim received nothing but praise from the entire Media but since she become Political and chose to attack Scott Morrison and support Anthony Albanese she has been on the receiving end of many a negative story.

But she needs to stay in the News so she can raise lots of money so she can pay herself, her boyfriend and Step Father high wages.