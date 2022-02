Is Boris Johnson a Liar?

Sue Gray’s investigation proves that rule-breaking parties took place inside No.

10.

So, does this mean Boris Johnson lied when repeatedly denying having any knowledge of these?

Some members of his own party believe so, while others, like Nadine Dorries, continue to stand by his side.

But is Boris Johnson a liar?

Here are some of his most publicised lies... Report by Braybrooks.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn