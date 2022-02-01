2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games Adds Seven New Events

2022 Beijing , Winter Olympics Games, Adds Seven New Events.

NPR reports that the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games will include a record 109 events, introducing seven new events in bobsled, skiing and snowboarding.

.

The seven new Olympic events are: .

Women's monobob.

Men and women's big air skiing.

Mixed team ski jumping.

Mixed team snowboard cross.

Freestyle skiing mixed team aerials.

Mixed team relay in short track speedskating.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this year's Winter Games focuses on new events with mixed gender teams. .

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this year's Winter Games focuses on new events with mixed gender teams. .

The move is meant to create a greater balance between men's and women's events than in previous Olympics.

.

The move is meant to create a greater balance between men's and women's events than in previous Olympics.

.

NPR reports that a broader selection of events at this year's Games gives female athletes more opportunities to compete.

.

NPR reports that a broader selection of events at this year's Games gives female athletes more opportunities to compete.

.

It's just another opportunity for those athletes to compete at the games, and for their sport to be showcased, Jeremy Forster, Director of snowboarding and freeskiing at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, via NPR