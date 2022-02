ADL CEO explains why Whoopi Goldberg shouldn't be 'canceled'

CNN's Don Lemon talks to Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about Whoopi Goldberg's suspension from ABC's "The View" after her recent polarizing comments about the Holocaust in relation to a segment of the show that focused in part on a Tennessee school district's decision to ban "Maus," a graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust.