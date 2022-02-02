India Arie Pulls Discography From Spotify, Citing Joe Rogan’s Comments on Race

CNN reports another prominent music artist is removing their catalog from Spotify due to differences with podcaster Joe Rogan.

That artist is India Arie.

Arie says her reason for leaving the music streaming platform is due to "problematic" Rogan's "language around race.".

In a recent interview, Rogan said he believes it's "weird" that "Black" is used as an identifying term.

After Neil Young denounced 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and had his music removed from the platform, other artists have followed suit.

Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through.

, India Arie, musical artist, via Instagram.

Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and now India Arie have left Spotify due to their disdain for Joe Rogan.

Arie says leaving Spotify was an easy decision because she thinks the platform doesn't pay their artists appropriately.

Paying musicians a Fraction of a penny?

And HIM $100M?

This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep.

, India Arie, musical artist, via Instagram